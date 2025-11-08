HAQ Opening Day Box Office: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam's courtroom drama sees low Rs 1.5 crore opening, needs good jump ahead

HAQ is looking to collect Rs. 1.5 crore net on its opening day, which is a low start. However, the movie received a positive reception with praise for its performances and hard-hitting drama, which should boost its box office run over the weekend. The movie should aim for a good jump tomorrow on Saturday, and then on Sunday.

Starring Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, HAQ is likely to follow the trajectory of The Taj Story, which is also a courtroom drama. However, that won't be easy, as the Paresh Rawal starrer probably has a political arm behind its box office performance. Though HAQ also caters to a similar audience, it managed to stay away from any political lineage.

HAQ has the benefit of not having any significant release this weekend. Though it is facing the holdover releases like Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Baahubali: The Epic and others, the movie still has a good room to grow and pose a strong opening weekend. It will be interesting to see whether the courtroom drama manages to gain the expected traction in the coming days or not.

When compared to Yami Gautam's previous release, Article 370, HAQ remained far behind in terms of opening day. This is probably because Article 370 was a politically charged movie and had a wide audience due to its drama and action sequences. The last solo Emraan Hashmi film was Ground Zero, which opened on similar lines to HAQ.

Box office collection of HAQ in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs. 1.5 crore (est.) Total Rs. 1.5 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

