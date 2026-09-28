Heart of the Beast India Box Office Collections: Brad Pitt starrer collects Rs 4.25 crore in first weekend

Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt in the lead role, recorded a promising opening weekend in India. The survival drama kicked off its theatrical run with Rs. 85 lakh. It further collected Rs. 1.55 crore on Day 2, registering an 80 per cent spike from the opening day. The movie recorded another growth on Day 3, when it smashed Rs. 1.85 crore. The three-day theatrical cume of Heart of the Beast reached Rs. 4.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The Brad Pitt starrer met with positive reception among the audience. It is expected to keep gaining traction in the coming days as well. The genre has a limited audience. However, Hollywood films are performing well in India this year. It will be interesting to see whether Heart of the Beast can also join the list of successful Hollywood ventures or not.

The previous Brad Pitt release was F1, which was a massive blockbuster at the box office. Let's see how far the survival drama can go at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of Heart of the Beast are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 0.85 crore 2 Rs. 1.55 crore 3 Rs. 1.85 crore Total Rs. 4.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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