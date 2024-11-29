Hera Pheri Franchise Total Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal's film series earns Rs 53 crore; Will Hera Pheri 3 create history?

Regarded as a cult classic, the Hera Pheri franchise holds a special place in our hearts. It stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. Featuring iconic characters like Raju, Shyam, and Baburao Apte, the comedy series is a fan-favorite in popular culture. After Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri, the makers are now bringing Hera Pheri 3 in the future. Let's analyze how the Hera Pheri franchise has performed over the last two decades.

Hera Pheri And Phir Hera Pheri Earned Rs 53 Crore At The Indian Box Office Together

HERA PHERI

Released on March 31, 2000, Hera Pheri collected Rs 12.25 crore net at the box office in India. During an interview with Bharti TV in June this year, Suniel Shetty revealed that the first two shows received zero footfalls during the film release. Also starring Tabu, the 2000 comedy movie later gained momentum on the evening of the opening day. Suniel and his co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal were initially confident that Hera Pheri would be a blockbuster. However, Priyadarshan's directorial was an average grosser.

PHIR HERA PHERI

Phir Hera Pheri, helmed by late actor-filmmaker Neeraj Vora, earned Rs 40.75 crore at the ticket windows. The sequel emerged as a superhit back then. Apart from the trio, Phir Hera Pheri also starred Rimi Sen, Bipasha Basu, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, and more. The 2006 film begins with where Hera Pheri left off. For the uninitiated, it explores the story of what happens after the trio turns wealthy.

The Total Box Office Collection Of The Hera Pheri Franchise Is As Follows

Movies India Net Collections Hera Pheri Rs 12.25 crore Phir Hera Pheri Rs 40.75 crore Total Rs 53 crore for two installments

Can Hera Pheri 3 Create History?

Hera Pheri 3 is one of the most anticipated films of the franchise in Indian cinema. Fans are constantly waiting for the return of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao in the upcoming film. Given the demand of a cinemagoing audience for Hera Pheri 3 for years, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal-starrer could do unimaginable earnings at the box office.

As per estimates, the collection of the third installment could be five to six times more than that of the Hera Pheri franchise put together. This depends on the content of Hera Pheri 3 about whether it can make the audience tickle their bones even more than what Phir Hera Pheri did back then. The film is likely to create more records that could stand for the longest time. The director of Hera Pheri 3 is yet to be announced.

