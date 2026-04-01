Highest grossing Bollywood films in India - Dhurandhar The Revenge Tops, First to Rs. 800 Cr Nett

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to storm the box office with its historic run. The Ranveer Singh starrer netted over Rs. 812 crore at the Indian box office, with Rs. 766.50 crore nett coming from the Hindi version alone, while the South Indian dubbed versions contributed a sum of Rs. 45.50 crore so far.

With this sort of impressive run, the spy action drama emerged as the first Bollywood film ever to hit the Rs. 800 crore nett benchmark in India. The first Dhurandhar came close to Rs. 800 crore nett but missed by Rs. 10 crore. For the record, Dhurandhar had collected around Rs. 789.50 crore nett at the domestic box office in its full run of over 100 days.

Unlike Dhurandhar, the sequel has the benefit of being released in dubbed South languages- Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, other than paid previews. Dhurandhar: The Revenge took only 13 days to smash this historic milestone. It is on course to race past the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in India by the end of its theatrical run, depending on how it performs further.

Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies at the Indian box office:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 812.00 cr. (13 days) 2 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 789.50 cr. 3 Jawan 2023 Rs. 622.00 cr. 4 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 580.00 cr. 5 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 567.00 cr. 6 Animal 2023 Rs. 549.00 cr. 7 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 533.00 cr. 8 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 515.00 cr. 9 Dangal 2016 Rs. 387.00 cr. 10 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 Rs. 339.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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