Ramayana: Part One grossed USD 475K approx on its 2nd Tuesday in the United States, which brings its cumulative box office collections to USD 17.89 million. With that, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the country, surpassing Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which grossed USD 17.69 million earlier this year.

For an Indian film, Ramayana is still trailing Baahubali: The Conclusion, which had grossed USD 20 million in 2017. This is going to be the next target for Ramayana, and it does appear to be the favourite to get there, with a likely closing of USD 21-22 million.

The United States has been one of the standout performers for the film right from the beginning. After a strong opening, it has shown exceptional staying power, delivering the biggest second weekend ever for an Indian film in the territory. That performance is all the more remarkable considering the film has underperformed in the Hindi and Telugu markets in India, which are the two largest Indian diaspora groups in the United States. These days the overseas performance strongly correlates with how a film does in India, so this may come a bit surprising.

The likely explanation for this has been the fact that the film has found an audience outside the diaspora. In its opening weekend, around a third of its box office came from outside the Indian diaspora, which normally is under 5 per cent. The demographic breakdown by Postrak in North America was: 71 per cent Asian American, 19 per cent Caucasian, 5 per cent Latino and Hispanic and 3 per cent Black. The share of non-Indians in the United States was even higher. That translates to USD 3 million weekend from non-Indians, which is highly impressive. The gross now is probably over USD 5 million.

The credit for this goes to Sony, which backed the film with an extensive marketing campaign for the film. Now, the returns in comparison to that spending may not look good from the lens of Indian distributors, but the performance is understood to be in line with the studio's internal expectations. You can’t go on to expect the film to do USD 50 million or USD 100 million, just because there is a marketing spend. That kind of breakout can only happen if the content of the film takes off. What marketing can do is bring some initial, which this film managed. More importantly, there will be potential for the second part to do even better, so that will be something to watch for.

The Top Ten Highest Grossing Bollywood films in the United States are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Ramayana: Part One 2026 USD 17.89 M 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 USD 17.69 M 3 Dhurandhar 2025 USD 13.00 M 4 Pathaan 2023 USD 11.44 M 5 Dangal 2017 USD 10.20 M 6 Jawan 2023 USD 9.95 M 7 Padmaavat 2018 USD 9.35 M 8 P.K. 2014 USD 8.58 M 9 Animal 2023 USD 7.89 M 10 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani 2023 USD 7.33 M

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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