Ramayana: Part One has grossed USD 49.40 million internationally at the end of its second weekend, and with that, it has emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film internationally, excluding China (also an Indian film). It surpassed Jawan to achieve this feat, which had earned USD 48.20 million. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer will hit the USD 50 million benchmark today, and then USD 60 million and possibly USD 70 million are to follow.

Of the USD 49.40 million overseas total, more than USD 43 million has come from the original Hindi version, while the dubbed versions have contributed around USD 6 million. Tamil accounts for nearly USD 2.25 million, followed by over a million dollars in English. Malayalam has done nearly USD 1 million, most of it in the Middle East, and then there are local dubs in some of the markets like Thailand, Vietnam and so on. The Hindi version currently trails Pathaan and Jawan, but should cross soon enough.

Why exclude China? The filter is basically intended to reflect the top grossers in traditional overseas markets; otherwise, the list just becomes the highest-grossing Indian films in China. Yes, there are other non-traditional markets which get collections from time to time. That includes Ramayana, which has been pushed by an extensive release by Sony. Apart from a breakout in Southeast Asia, you have a nothing market like Mexico opening to USD 100K weekend and many more like that. However, none of these compares to the scale which China gets to.

Overall, the biggest Indian film internationally is Dangal, which grossed an astonishing USD 175 million in China, giving it a grand total of USD 215 million. Ramayana will be released in China next year. While you never know what happens there, it is unlikely it will be able to top Dangal. Even so, it will be a very good result if those second-phase markets could propel it over the USD 100 million mark.

The Top Ten Highest Grossing Bollywood Films Internationally (excluding China) are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Ramayana: Part One 2026 USD 49.40 M 2 Jawan 2023 USD 48.20 M 3 Pathaan 2023 USD 47.65 M 4 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 USD 43.40 M 5 Dangal 2016 USD 40.60 M 6 Dhurandhar 2025 USD 30.20 M 7 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2015 USD 30.10 M 8 Animal 2023 USD 29.10 M 9 Dhoom 3 2013 USD 28.00 M 10 Dilwale 2015 USD 28.00 M

NOTE: Canada is conventionally reported alongside the United States as North America. The problem with doing so is that the Canadian grosses aren't converted from CAD to USD but taken as they are. We at Pinkvilla report the two separately and convert the Canadian grosses from CAD to USD, which is the true and fair way of reporting and is also becoming the industry norm lately.

For instance, the Canadian grosses of Ramayana: Part One, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Jawan and Pathaan are CAD 7.30 million, CAD 10.79 million, CAD 5.28 million and CAD 6.05 million, respectively. Taking them as is, without conversion to USD, would make their total overseas grosses USD 51.50 million, USD 46.30 million, USD 49.60 million and USD 49.20 million, respectively.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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