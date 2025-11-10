Highest Grossing Films of 2025 in India: Kantara Chapter One Tops Overtaking Chhaava

Kantara: Chapter 1 grossed Rs. 3.50 crore approx in its sixth weekend. That marks another steep drop of nearly 65 per cent from the last weekend, which itself dropped harshly owing to its digital release. Even so, the weekend business was enough to push its total gross past Chhaava, making it the highest-grossing film of the year in India. Although there is still time to go in the year, Kantara is likely to stay at the top unless Dhurandhar or Avatar 3 surprises in a big way.

Overall, in the all-time grossers list, it ranks as the eighth-highest-grossing film in the country. It will ascend to the seventh place in the next couple of days.

The running total stands at Rs. 697 crore, just shy of the seventh-century mark. Ideally, the record and the Rs. 700 crore milestone should have been achieved last week itself. Unfortunately, the digital release killed the theatrical momentum of the film, making it wait longer. The film should get over the line for Rs. 700 crore probably next time, though it might end up being a close call.

The film is probably losing Rs. 15-20 crore due to early digital release. Practically, this doesn’t really make a difference to the film, but this is more about the effect this move has on the overall business in the long run. The condition of audiences to simply wait out just four or even eight weeks to watch premium films for free is catastrophic. The loss today might be just Rs. 20 crore in the tail end of the run, but soon the initial business will start facing the brunt as well. For that matter, it already does, as several midscale films have seen their theatrical audience base erode in the post-pandemic era.

The Highest Grossing Films for 2025 in India are as follows:

Rank Title Gross 1 Kantara: Chapter 1 Rs. 697.00 cr. 2 Chhaava Rs. 695.00 cr. 3 Saiyaara Rs. 393.00 cr. 4 Coolie Rs. 323.00 cr. 5 War 2 Rs. 287.00 cr. 6 Mahavatar Narasimha Rs. 268.00 cr. 7 They Call Him OG Rs. 219.00 cr. 8 Sankranthiki Vasthunam Rs. 217.00 cr. 9 Raid 2 Rs. 201.00 cr. 10 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs. 199.00 cr.

NOTE: Including 3D charges, Mahavatar Narasimha grossed Rs. 297 crore approx.

