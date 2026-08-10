Highest Grossing Hollywood Films at the Indian Box Office: Spider Man Brand New Day Tops, The Odyssey Seventh

Hollywood is enjoying a phenomenal year at the Indian box office. With releases only through July, 2026 has already surpassed the total annual grosses of each of the last seven years, trailing only the record-setting 2019. There have been numerous successes this year and many of them unexpected. As for the expected ones, the two biggest releases of the year so far, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, have lived up to the expectations and more.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day yesterday became the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India, overtaking Avatar: The Way of Water. On the same day, The Odyssey crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark, becoming only the seventh Hollywood release in history to do so. Both films still have fuel left in the tank. Spider-Man is set to soar past the Rs. 500 crore mark tomorrow and could even challenge Rs. 600 crore by the end of its run, while The Odyssey is expected to finish at around Rs. 225 crore. Neither will change their rank in the list of top grossers, though.

The year is far from over. Later this year comes Avengers: Doomsday, the biggest Hollywood release on the calendar. The film is expected to push the market to even greater heights, but Spider-Man has already swung the bar to dizzying heights, making it anything but an easy target.

The Top Ten Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films in India are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Spider-Man: Brand New Day 2026 Rs. 485.00 cr.

(11 days) 2 Avatar: The Way of Water 2022 Rs. 465.00 cr. 3 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Rs. 445.00 cr. 4 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 Rs. 298.00 cr. 5 Spider-Man: No Way Home 2021 Rs. 264.00 cr. 6 The Jungle Book 2016 Rs. 261.00 cr. 7 The Odyssey 2026 Rs. 201.25 cr.

(24 days) 8 The Lion King 2019 Rs. 189.00 cr. 9 Doctor Strange 2 2022 Rs. 160.00 cr. 10 Mufasa: The Lion King 2024 Rs. 159.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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