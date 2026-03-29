Highest Grossing Indian Films in Australia - Dhurandhar The Revenge becomes No.1 in just 10 Days

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of all time in Australia, doing so in just ten days of its release. The Ranveer Singh starrer collected AUD 568K on its second Saturday, pushing its total to AUD 5.99 million, overtaking the lifetime gross of its predecessor Dhurandhar (AUD 5.60 million).

Today, the film has hit a new benchmark for Indian cinema by surpassing AUD 6 million, and will be over AUD 6.40 million by EOD. With the second weekend bringing in around AUD 1.40 million, there is still significant momentum left in the run. The coming week will see the film benefit from the Easter holiday period, although there will be competition from Hollywood releases. Even so, the film is on course to comfortably storm past AUD 7 million and has a strong shot at reaching AUD 8 million by the end of its run.

For perspective, that would be around 40 per cent higher than the previous all-time record and nearly 60 per cent ahead of the best-performing non-Dhurandhar title, Animal. The Australian market has witnessed rapid post-pandemic growth for Indian films, but even accounting for that, the manner in which Dhurandhar: The Revenge has demolished existing benchmarks is just mind-blowing.

Looking at some of the history of Indian films in Australia. 3 Idiots (AUD 1.13 million) was the first to hit AUD 1 million in 2009. Post that, the record grossers were mainly Aamir Khan films, Dhoom 3 (AUD 1.75 million), PK (AUD 2.11 million) and Dangal (AUD 2.62 million). Baahubali 2 took a big leap in 2017 with AUD 4.40 million, albeit aided by obscenely high ticket prices. Things stalled a bit in the late 2010s, but there was a big pick in 2022, coming out of the pandemic and now Dhurandhar: The Revenge is probably showing the potential out there.

The Top Ten Highest Grossing Indian films in Australia are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 AUD 5,992,000 2 Dhurandhar 2025 AUD 5,598,000 3 Animal 2023 AUD 5,023,000 4 Pathaan 2023 AUD 4,721,000 5 Jawan 2023 AUD 4,680,000 6 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 AUD 4,483,000 7 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 AUD 4,400,000 8 RRR 2022 AUD 3,606,000 9 K.G.F. Chapter 2 2022 AUD 3,464,000 10 Padmaavat 2018 AUD 3,166,000

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