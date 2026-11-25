Ramayana: Part One has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film worldwide in original release. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer has grossed Rs. 1700 crore globally as of Tuesday, surpassing Rs. 1679 crore of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The domestic and overseas split stands at Rs. 1129 crore and Rs. 571 crore / USD 60.75 million, respectively.

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Ramayana still has plenty of gas left in the tank, with another Rs. 100 crore expected to come from India and upwards of Rs. 50 crore from overseas, putting it on course for a finish in the vicinity of Rs. 1850 crore.

The highest-grossing Indian film of all time remains Dangal at Rs. 1910 crore, which includes a stupendous Rs. 1125 crore (USD 175 million) from China alone. Ramayana is slated for release in China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan and Russia next year, and these markets should likely yield the additional Rs. 50-60 crore needed to claim the top spot overall. Should the film find a breakout market among these, it could even go on to breach the Rs. 2000 crore milestone.

There is a bit of underperformance by the film in the Hindi and Telugu markets; otherwise, it could have done the Rs. 2000 crore milestone in its original release itself.

The highest-grossing Indian films worldwide in their original release are as follows:

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Rank Title Year Gross 1 Ramayana: Part One 2026 Rs. 1,700.00 cr. 2 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 1,679.00 cr. 3 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 1,642.00 cr. 4 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 1,632.00 cr. 5 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 1,219.00 cr. 6 KGF Chapter 2 2022 Rs. 1,182.00 cr. 7 Jawan 2023 Rs. 1,147.00 cr. 8 RRR 2022 Rs. 1,131.00 cr. 9 Kalki 2898 AD 2024 Rs. 1,040.00 cr. 10 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 1,029.00 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. In the past, these were not included, so there will be a difference in the numbers of films like RRR and Kalki 2898 AD from what they were reported earlier.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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