Highest Grossing Kollywood Films Overseas: Superstar Rajinikanth starrer Jailer 2 tops, First to USD 25 million

Jailer 2 is on a fantastic run overseas, emerging not only as the top-grossing Kollywood film of all time internationally but also as the first one to surpass the USD 25 million mark. By the end of business today, the Rajinikanth starrer will have grossed around USD 26 million internationally. Reaching the USD 30 million mark will be a tough ask from here, but it is certainly not out of reach.

The film is simply phenomenal in the Middle East, where it will be over USD 8.50 million EOD today. That is almost USD 2 million higher than the previous best Kollywood film in the region. It is said that the presence of Mohanlal is a big contributing factor to this, which is true, but interestingly, the film could possibly cross the biggest Malayalam film in the region eventually. Even if it falls a bit short, it should certainly do that in the UAE.

The film is super strong in almost all other markets. It is either the record grosser already in many of them or will become one eventually. The traditional Tamil markets of Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka could prove more challenging, where it seems like it will be a close call, but strong late legs could get it over.

The Top Ten Kollywood films Overseas are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Jailer 2 2026 USD 26.00 M 2 Leo 2023 USD 23.60 M 3 Jailer 2023 USD 23.50 M 4 2.0 2018 USD 21.75 M 5 Ponniyin Selvan: I 2022 USD 20.40 M 6 Coolie 2025 USD 20.25 M 7 The Greatest of All Time 2024 USD 19.15 M 8 Endhiran 2010 USD 16.35 M 9 Ponniyin Selvan: II 2023 USD 15.70 M 10 Vikram 2022 USD 15.40 M

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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