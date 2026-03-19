Highest Paid Previews for Bollywood in India: Dhurandhar The Revenge is a MAMMOTH at the top

Dhurandhar: The Revenge stormed the Indian box office, amassing Rs. 39 crore nett approx for its paid previews on Wednesday evening. The previous best preview record from Bollywood was with Stree 2, which had scored Rs. 8.75 crore nett and the Telugu film They Call Him OG held the India-wide record at Rs. 26 crore nett. Dhurandhar: The Revenge has stomped over these two.

It could have been over Rs. 40 crore, but some places had show cancellations, which led to refunds. The numbers could go further down, as some of the refunds may not have been reflected yet.

Bit of Trivia: Every Bollywood film which set the preview record, Ghajini, 3 Idiots, Chennai Express and Stree 2, also went on to become an all-time grosser in Hindi. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is widely expected to be the record grosser; it now holds the bellwether record.

There was a phase in the late 2000s and early 2010s when paid previews had started becoming a frequent thing for Bollywood releases. However, the trend gradually faded away, as previews were seen as taking away from the opening day numbers, with industry reporting largely focused on the first-day collections. Lately, with the “pan-India”-fication of box office reporting, opening day figures are being reported inclusive of previews. Going forward, the industry will probably attempt to have more previews, especially for Holiday releases.

Top Previews Box Office Collections for Bollywood are as follows:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 39.00 cr. 2 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 8.75 cr. 3 Chennai Express 2013 Rs. 6.75 cr. 4 Padmaavat 2018 Rs. 4.00 cr. 5 3 Idiots 2009 Rs. 2.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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