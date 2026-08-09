Hollywood All Time Grossers at Indian Box Office: Spider-Man Brand New Day breaks long standing record of Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally smashed the all-time record at the Indian box office. The Tom Holland starrer bagged the title of the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time, surpassing the long-standing record of Avengers: Endgame. Spider-Man: Brand New Day added around Rs. 40 crore to the tally on its second Sunday, bringing its total cume to Rs. 480 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day took just 11 days to beat Endgame's lifetime cume of Rs. 465 crore. So far, 11 movies have been able to emerge as all-time grossers at the Indian box office. The first one to do so was Jurassic Park, which collected Rs. 22 crore in 1993. The record was later broken by the 1997 film, Titanic, which became the first Hollywood film to hit Rs. 50 crore in India.

The first Hollywood film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark in India was Avatar, which smashed nearly Rs. 130 crore. The record was renewed by Furious 7, by grossing Rs. 151 crore. After which, The Jungle Book not only smashed the Rs. 200 crore club but also the Rs. 250 crore club. It went on to collect Rs. 261 crore in India. Avengers: Infinity War renewed this record and came so close to inaugurating the Rs. 300 crore mark, but it remained behind.

Later, Avengers: Endgame smashed Rs. 445 crore and renewed the record, followed by Avatar: The Way of Water, which grossed over Rs. 465 crore. And now, the new all-time grosser is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Based on current trends, the movie is set to inaugurate the Rs. 500 crore club in a couple of days. All eyes are now on Avengers: Doomsday. Let's see if it can enter this list.

Hollywood All-Time Grossers at the Indian Box Office:

Movie Box Office Jurassic Park Rs. 22 crore Titanic Rs. 50 crore Spider-Man 3 Rs. 67 crore 2012 Rs. 90 crore Avatar Rs. 130 crore Furious 7 Rs. 151 crore The Jungle Book Rs. 261 crore Avengers: Infinity War Rs. 298 crore Avengers: Endgame Rs. 445 crore Avatar: The Way of Water Rs. 465 crore Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rs. 480 crore plus (11 days)

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Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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