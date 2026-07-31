Hollywood Record Opening Days at Indian Box Office From 2000 to 2026: Spiderman franchise dominates with 8 entries

The ‘Superhero’ genre has carved a separate fan base among the Indian audiences. The newly released, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, smashed an all-time record opening at the Indian box office, grossing Rs. 73 crore on Day 1.

The film surpassed Avengers: Endgame, which had held the opening day record for the last seven years. This marks the sixth time since the original Spider-Man (2002) that a Spider-Man film has delivered the biggest Hollywood opening day in India. The web-slinger also featured in the two Avengers films, Endgame and Infinity War, that held the record, taking Spider-Man's tally to an incredible eight opening-day records.

Before the rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Spider-Man was the biggest Hollywood IP in India, with the Avengers taking over that mantle. Later this year, Avengers: Doomsday is slated to release, which should aim to take the business to another level.

Apart from superhero films, only a few could make it to the list from 2000 to 2026. This includes King Kong, Casino Royale, 2012, and Furious 7. Let’s see which upcoming non-superhero film can enter this space.

Hollywood Record Opening Day at Indian Box Office from 2000 to 2026:

Sr. No. Movie Year Day 1 GBOC 1 Spider-Man 2002 Rs. 2.00 crore 2 Spider-Man 2 2004 Rs. 2.25 crore 3 King Kong 2005 Rs. 4.00 crore 4 Casino Royale 2006 Rs. 4.75 crore 5 Spider-Man 3 2007 Rs. 6.75 crore 6 2012 2009 Rs. 7.75 crore 7 The Amazing Spider-Man 2012 Rs. 10.00 crore 8 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 2014 Rs. 10.00 crore 9 Furious 7 2015 Rs. 16.75 crore 10 Avengers: Infinity War 2018 Rs. 41.00 crore 11 Avengers: Endgame 2019 Rs. 65.00 crore 12 Spider-Man: Brand New Day 2026 Rs. 73.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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