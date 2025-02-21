Hollywood Weekend Box Office Preview (Feb 21-23): Captain America 4 Set to Dominate as The Monkey Eyes Strong Debut

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is set to maintain its domestic box office reign in its second weekend, expected to earn over USD 30 million while holding onto IMAX and premium format screens. Meanwhile, Neon’s horror entry, The Monkey, releasing today, is projected to open with approximately USD 17 million across 3,200 theaters, making it a strong contender but still trailing the Marvel film by a significant margin.

The latter offering, directed by Oz Perkins, is based on Stephen King’s short story.

Marvel’s latest outing sees Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson taking on the mantle of Captain America. The film also stars Harrison Ford as Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross, replacing the late William Hurt, with Ross now serving as the U.S. president. Liv Tyler reprises her role as Betty Ross alongside Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns, better known as The Leader. The plot dives into political tensions and global threats, allowing Wilson to further the legacy of the shield.

After a strong debut, the film continues to dominate the U.S. box office, drawing Marvel fans and action lovers alike. Its hold on premium screens has and will further bolster its earnings, keeping it firmly at the top in its sophomore weekend.

Meanwhile, The Monkey is generating buzz as the latest horror title from Atomic Monster, now partnered with Blumhouse. The film stars Theo James and Tatiana Maslany in primary roles, and despite lagging behind Brave New World’s earnings, it is expected to perform well within the horror genre. Given the modest performance of 2025’s horror hits like Companion and Heart Eyes, which both received positive reviews, The Monkey could exceed expectations.

The film follows two brothers, Bill and Hal, who discover their father’s old toy monkey in the attic. Soon after, a series of gruesome deaths begin, leading them to discard the eerie toy and move on with their lives. However, as they grow apart over the years, the horror tied to the cursed monkey resurfaces.

James Wan, known for crafting horror franchises centered around cursed objects such as Annabelle, Dead Silence, and M3GAN, produces The Monkey, further heightening anticipation.

With Captain America: Brave New World leading the charge and The Monkey making a promising debut, this weekend’s box office is shaping up to be a clash between superhero action and supernatural terror.