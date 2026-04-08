Hoppers Box Office Collections: Pixar's animated sci-fi film crosses USD 150 million mark in US

Hoppers continues to gain traction at the box office. The latest Pixar animated film added USD 1 million on its 5th Monday, emerging as the third biggest 5th Monday for an original animation over the decade. The movie recorded a 7 per cent drop from its previous Monday.

The movie has crossed the USD 150 million mark at the US box office, joining Elemental as the second original animated film to hit this mark in the post pandemic times.

Based on the current trends, Hoppers will surpass Elemental's lifetime earnings by the end of this weekend and will emerge as the highest-grossing original animation film in the post-pandemic times. For the record, Elemental had collected USD 154.4 million at the domestic box office in its full run. It is looking to wind up its entire theatrical run around USD 180 million in its domestic markets.

The movie performed well in the international markets too. It grossed over USD 182 million overseas, bringing its worldwide cume to USD 333.4 million gross so far.

For the unversed, the voice cast of Hoppers includes Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Nicole Paradis Grindle, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Aparna Nancherla, Daniel Chong, and others. The plot of the film follows Mabel Tanaka, who is an animal lover. When she learns that scientists can transfer human consciousness into robotic animals, she uses it to her advantage to uncover hidden details about them, only to later realise her mistakes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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