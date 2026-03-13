Hoppers India Box Office Collection: Hollywood animated film collects Rs 3.75 crore in opening week

Hoppers recorded a low opening week at the Indian box office. Released on February 6, the Hollywood animated film debuted with Rs. 45 lakh. It recorded a very good jump on its Day 2, collecting Rs. 1.20 crore, followed by its Day 3 of Rs. 1.10 crore. This took its opening weekend's cume to Rs. 2.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Furthermore, the animated film recorded a huge drop on the weekdays, where it could add a mere Rs. 1 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday. That said, the movie ended its first week at around Rs. 3.75 crore gross in India.

Though this is a low first week, it is still reasonable for a non-IP animated film. Produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures and helmed by Daniel Chong, Hoppers should aim for a good spike in the second week and try to match its opening weekend. The movie will have a strong competition in India from Wednesday onwards, as Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is arriving to push all the holdover releases out of the cinemas. By then, Hoppers should collect around 6 to 7 crore gross.

It will be interesting to see whether the movie can survive Dhurandhar 2's wave and take its final cume to somewhere around the Rs. 9 crore to Rs. 10 crore mark.

For the unversed, the voice cast of Hoppers includes Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Nicole Paradis Grindle, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Aparna Nancherla, Daniel Chong, and others. The plot of the film follows Mabel Tanaka, who is an animal lover. When she learns that scientists can transfer human consciousness into robotic animals, she uses it to her advantage to uncover hidden details about them, only to later realise her mistakes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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