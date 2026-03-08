Hoppers India Box Office Collections: Hollywood animated film records good jump on Day 2, targets Rs 3 crore weekend debut

The latest Hollywood animated sci-fi flick, Hoppers, is performing decently at the box office. The movie began its box office journey with Rs. 45 lakh in India. It further recorded a good jump of 62 per cent on Day 2, adding Rs. 1.20 crore to the tally. The two-day cume of Hoppers in India stands at Rs. 1.65 crore gross.

If the movie manages to hold well on Day 3, its opening weekend is expected to close around Rs. 3 crore gross mark. Though these are decent numbers, still considered as good for a non-IP animated film at the Indian box office. It will be a positive for the film if it can manage to record a good hold on the weekdays and take its entire theatrical cume to somewhere around the Rs. 10 crore mark.

Day-wise box office collections of Hoppers in India:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 45 lakh 2 Rs. 1.20 crore Total Rs. 1.65 crore

Directed by Daniel Chong and written by Jesse Andrews, Hoppers opened on a solid note in the US, with phenomenal growth on Saturday. Based on the current trends, the animated film is looking to mark a banger debut with USD 45 million in its 3-day weekend.

For the unversed, the voice cast of Hoppers includes Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Nicole Paradis Grindle, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Aparna Nancherla, Daniel Chong, and others. The plot of the film follows Mabel Tanaka, who is an animal lover. When she learns that scientists can transfer human consciousness into robotic animals, she uses it to her advantage to uncover hidden details about them, only to later realise her mistakes.

