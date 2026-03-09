Hoppers India Box Office Collections: Hollywood animated sci-fi film earns Rs 1.10 crore on Day 3, grosses Rs 2.75 crore in opening weekend

Hollywood animated movie, Hoppers, directed by Daniel Chong, recorded a reasonable opening weekend at the box office. Debuted with Rs. 45 lakh, the movie recorded its biggest day on Day 2, when it grossed Rs. 1.20 crore. Hoppers further registered a nominal drop on Day 3, adding Rs. 1.10 crore to the tally. The Sunday dip came due to India vs New Zealand's T20 World Cup Final match.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, Hoppers closed its opening weekend at Rs. 2.75 crore gross at the Indian box office. The sci-fi animation film is looking to wind up its opening week around Rs. 3.50-4 crore gross.

Though it's a low opening weekend its still reasonable for a non-IP animated film. It will be interesting to see how it performs further on the weekdays and then in the second week. Based on the current trends, Hoppers should aim to at least cross the Rs. 10 crore mark by the end of its theatrical run.

Day-wise box office collections of Hoppers in India:

Day Gross Box Office 1 Rs. 45 lakh 2 Rs. 1.20 crore 3 Rs. 1.10 crore Total Rs. 2.75 crore

For the unversed, the voice cast of Hoppers includes Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Nicole Paradis Grindle, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Aparna Nancherla, Daniel Chong, and others. The plot of the film follows Mabel Tanaka, who is an animal lover. When she learns that scientists can transfer human consciousness into robotic animals, she uses it to her advantage to uncover hidden details about them, only to later realise her mistakes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collections: Radhikaa Sarathkumar's film adds Rs 13 crore in 2nd weekend, collects Rs 38 crore in 10 days