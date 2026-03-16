Hoppers India Box Office Collections: Hollywood animated sci-fi film records 10 percent drop in 2nd weekend, grosses Rs 6 crore in 10 days

The latest Hollywood animated film, Hoppers, has recorded a good hold at the box office in its second weekend. Debuted with Rs. 45 lakh, the movie went on to gross Rs. 2.75 crore in its first weekend, after which it could add just Rs. 1 crore to the tally from Monday to Thursday, bringing its first week to Rs. 3.75 crore gross in India.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures and helmed by Daniel Chong, Hoppers witnessed just a drop of 10 per cent in the second weekend over the debut weekend, where it collected Rs. 2.50 crore, with Rs. 35 lakh coming on the second Friday, followed by Rs. 1 crore on the second Saturday and Rs. 1.15 crore on the second Sunday.

The running cume of Hoppers has reached Rs. 6.25 crore gross at the Indian box office in its 10 days of theatrical run. It will face strong competition from Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge from this Wednesday onwards, which might put a full stop to its box office journey. Based on the current trends, Hoppers will reach Rs. 7.25 crore to Rs. 7.50 crore by the end of its second week. It would have ended its theatrical run at Rs. 10 crore gross mark if it had a free run in the third week too.

Day-wise box office collections of Hoppers at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 3.75 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 0.35 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 1.00 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 1.15 crore Total Rs. 6.25 crore

For the unversed, the voice cast of Hoppers includes Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Nicole Paradis Grindle, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Aparna Nancherla, Daniel Chong, and others. The plot of the film follows Mabel Tanaka, who is an animal lover. When she learns that scientists can transfer human consciousness into robotic animals, she uses it to her advantage to uncover hidden details about them, only to later realise her mistakes.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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