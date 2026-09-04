I Am Game Opening Day Kerala Box Office: Dulquer Salmaan starrer takes good start, grosses Rs 4.50 crore on Day 1

Dulquer Salmaan's newly released film, I Am Game, posted a good start at the box office. The Malayalam movie collected Rs. 4.50 crore gross on its opening day. Globally, the movie has taken a double-digit opening, becoming his third film to achieve this feat after Kurup and King of Kotha. The worldwide collections will be shared later.

Coming to domestic cume, the movie is facing tough competition from the holdover release Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which is performing extremely well even in its third week. Furthermore, I Am Game received mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which might be concerning for the makers.

However, the movie is expected to see a good spike today on the occasion of Janmashtami. The fate of the DQ Salmaan starrer will be determined by how it grows over the weekend and how well it trends in the coming days.

About the film I'm Game

The protagonist, Dan John, is presented as someone who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and knack for making easy money. Instead of relying on luck, Dan places his bets using an algorithm. However, his fortunes begin to change when the system starts working against him, causing everything around him to spiral out of control.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan , the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha, Shyamaprasad, and others in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Box Office: Bethlehem Kudumba Unit emerges fastest entrant in Rs 100 crore club in Kerala, records strong hold against I Am Game