I Am Game Opening Weekend Kerala Box Office: Dulquer Salmaan starrer witnesses underwhelming trend, collects Rs 13.70 crore in 4 days

Dulquer Salmaan's latest release, I Am Game, recorded a low opening weekend at the Kerala box office. The Malayalam movie collected Rs. 13.70 crore gross in its 4-day weekend haul. It witnessed a downward trajectory over the weekend, with only a spike on Sunday.

The movie, directed by Nahas Hidhayath, met with mixed word-of-mouth among the audience, which is denting its box office run. Furthermore, it faced the wrath of the holdover release Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which is currently dominating the Kerala ticket window. Had the movie garnered a positive reception, it would have performed much better.

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Globally, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer fetched over Rs. 30 crore gross, as per estimates. Actuals might differ. That said, the movie doesn't have much legs to show. It will be interesting to see how it holds on weekdays.

Day-wise box office collections of I Am Game in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 4.50 crore 2 Rs. 3.40 crore 3 Rs. 2.80 crore 4 Rs. 3.00 crore Total Rs. 13.70 crore

About the film I'm Game

The protagonist, Dan John, is presented as someone who lives life on the edge with his carefree attitude and knack for making easy money. Instead of relying on luck, Dan places his bets using an algorithm. However, his fortunes begin to change when the system starts working against him, causing everything around him to spiral out of control.

Apart from DQ, the film also features Antony Varghese Pepe, Kayadu Lohar, Kathir, Mysskin, Samyuktha, Vinay Forrt, Jayasudha, Shyamaprasad, and others in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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