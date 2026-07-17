I, Nobody Extended Opening Week Worldwide Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaaran starrer disappoints with Rs 14.50 crore global cume in 8 days

I, Nobody couldn't strike the right chords with the audience, which is why the movie continues to struggle at the box office. The Prithviraj Sukumaaran starrer debuted with Rs. 2.25 crore and went on to make a sum of Rs. 5.70 crore in its extended opening weekend of 4 days. It could further add just Rs. 1.30 crore from Monday to Thursday, closing its 8-day theatrical run at Rs. 7 crore at the Kerala box office.

Outside its home markets, the movie could fetch around Rs. 2.45 crore from the rest of the Indian markets, which took its domestic theatrical cume to Rs. 9.45 crore gross in 8 days. Directed by Nissam Basheer, the film raked in over USD 525K from foreign markets, which is around Rs. 5.05 crore.

The worldwide gross collection of I, Nobody now stands at Rs. 14.50 crore. That's a low total for a Prithviraj Sukumaaran film that is mounted on a decent budget. It is now running in its final legs. Based on current trends, the movie will leave the cinemas soon, making a total sum of somewhere around Rs. 16 crore to Rs. 18 crore gross worldwide.

Area-wise box office collections of I, Nobody are as follows:

Area Box Office Kerala Rs. 7.00 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.45 crore India Rs. 9.45 crore Overseas Rs. 5.05 crore

(USD 525K) Worldwide Rs. 14.50 crore

More about I, Nobody

Alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles, the film also features Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nishanth Sagar, Nandhu, Noushad Bombay, Jijoy Rajagopal, Khalid Rahman, and others in key roles. The film features music composed by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, and editing by Ramees MB. It will be interesting to see how the movie holds in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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