I, Nobody Opening Weekend Worldwide Box Office: Prithviraj Sukumaaran starrer collects Rs 12 crore globally in 4 days

Malayalam film I, Nobody collected Rs. 5.70 crore in its extended opening weekend in Kerala, with Rs. 1.15 crore coming on Sunday. That's a low opening weekend for the Prithviraj Sukumaaran starrer. The movie received mixed reactions from the audience, which is why it is somehow the core reason why it is struggling at the box office.

The movie is expected to close its first week around Rs. 8 to 9 crore in Kerala, and then it will march towards its final target. I, Nobody was released with major expectations, but it couldn't stand true to the pre-release forecast. That said, the movie is heading to wind up its entire run on a disappointing note.

The Box office collections of I, Nobody in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 2.25 crore 2 Rs. 1.00 crore 3 Rs. 1.30 crore 4 Rs. 1.15 crore Total Rs. 5.70 crore

The Prithviraj Sukumaaran starrer fetched around Rs. 2.05 crore from the rest of the Indian markets, bringing its domestic cume to Rs. 7.75 crore gross. It further collected USD 470K (Rs. 4.50 crore) from overseas, bringing its worldwide gross collection to Rs. 12.25 crore.

Area-wise box office collections of I, Nobody are as follows:

Area Box Office Kerala Rs. 5.70 crore Rest of India Rs. 2.05 crore India Rs. 7.75 crore Overseas Rs. 4.50 crore

(USD 470K) Worldwide Rs. 12.25 crore

More about I, Nobody

Alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Parvathy Thiruvothu in the lead roles, the film also features Hakkim Shahjahan, Ashokan, Vijayaraghavan, Madhupal, Shankar Ramakrishnan, Nishanth Sagar, Nandhu, Noushad Bombay, Jijoy Rajagopal, Khalid Rahman, and others in key roles. The film features music composed by Jakes Bejoy, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, and editing by Ramees MB. It will be interesting to see how the movie holds in the coming days.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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