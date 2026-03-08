ICC T20 World Cup Final between India and New Zealand gross Rs. 4 Cr in cinemas

The ICC T20 World Cup Final match between India and New Zealand is happening today at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. The highly anticipated cricket match is also premiering in cinemas, where it has grossed a hefty amount from ticket sales.

As per estimates, the India vs New Zealand cricket match fetched around Rs. 3.50 crore to Rs. 4.00 crore at the box office, recording huge footfalls in cinema halls. This is a solid figure for a cricket match premiering on the big screen, as it is not a regular medium.

In comparison, the ICC T20 World Cup Final between India and South Africa (2024) had grossed around Rs. 1.50 crore from its premiere on the big screen. The craze of watching a cricket match in cinema halls is brewing rapidly among the fans as the latest T20 match recorded a solid 60 per cent hike over the 2024 match. That said, there is a huge possibility that watching cricket in cinemas can become a regular trend over time.

For the unversed, India has made it to the final for the fourth time in T20 World Cups, the most for any team. Six of the previous nine T20 WC finals have been won by the chasing side; of the other three, two were by India: 2007 and 2024. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India is on the defending side while Mitchell Santner's team is on the chasing side. It will be interesting to see whether or not Team India can lift the trophy for the third time at the ICC T20 World Cup Final.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

