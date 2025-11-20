Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection: Shehnaaz Gill film rakes Rs. 13 crore worldwide in 20 days
The domestic and overseas split for Ikk Kudi box office stands at Rs. 5.25 crore and Rs. 8 crore (USD 900K) respectively.
Punjabi film Ikk Kudi has collected Rs. 13.25 crore worldwide in twenty days of box office run so far. The domestic and overseas split stands at Rs. 5.25 crore and Rs. 8 crore (USD 900K) respectively. In the six days of the third week, the film has grossed around Rs. 1 crore in India. The week-on-week drop from Week 2 is around 55 percent, not bad, but at the level of business the film has, it needed a very minimal drop.
The film showed promise in the second weekend when the collections doubled from the opening weekend in both India and overseas. Although the business was low, the trend was very strong, which, if the film had sustained for a couple of weeks, could have given it a good total, and it might have even turned into a HIT. However, the collections came down to a further lower level on the weekdays, and then the third weekend didn’t see much of a gain.
Even so, Ikk Kudi is still a success, and that in itself is a relief in what has otherwise been a grim year for the Punjabi film industry. There have been a couple of hits and even blockbusters overseas, but domestically, it has been a drought, with only Saunkan Saunkanay 2 managing strong numbers. Ikk Kudi, released with almost no expectations, becoming a surprise success is unquestionably a positive outcome.
The Territorial Breakdown for Ikk Kudi Box Office Collections is as follows:
|Area
|Gross
|INDIA
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|United States
|USD 70,000
|Canada
|USD 590,000
|Australia - New Zealand
|USD 130,000
|United Kingdom
|USD 90,000
|Rest of World
|USD 20,000
|OVERSEAS
|USD 900,000
|WORLDWIDE
|Rs. 13.25 cr.
