Ikkis Box Office 1st Monday: Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-led film hits new low, nets Rs 1.25 crore on Day 5

Ikkis is looking to collect Rs. 1.25 crore on its first Monday, registering a big drop of roughly 60 percent over Friday. The running total of Ikkis has reached Rs. 19 crore net in India in its five days of theatrical run. These numbers are frankly not that bad for the cast involved and the type of film it is, but the costs are way too high, and they needed far bigger numbers than the film has had so far.

The Agastya Nanda movie crashed on the weekend itself, registering ordinary trends and showing no signs of growth, and now it has hit a new low. This significant dip on Monday hints towards its theatrical end soon. It is likely to show some spark on discounted Tuesday, due to affordable ticket prices, but nothing miraculous can be expected from here on. Ikkis is looking to surrender in its opening week only, which is likely to be around Rs. 21 crore to Rs. 22 crore net at the Indian box office.

Besides Agastya Nanda, Ikkis also marks the acting debut of Simar Bhatia, the niece of Akshay Kumar. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the military drama opened to mixed talks along with criticism of its narrative, which eventually affected its overall box office potential. Moreover, there have been some external factors too, pumping its opening day figure. Ikkis will lose most of its showcasing to new releases in its second weekend. Had the movie recorded better trends and word-of-mouth, it would have had a chance in the long run.

The first film of the year hasn’t done well, but then there used to be a belief in the industry that the first release of the year does not work. That, of course, is merely a superstition and not the reason why this film, or others in the past, failed to succeed. Nevertheless, Ikkis now joins that list.

The Box Office Collections of Ikkis in India are as follows:

Day Nett Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. Total Rs. 19.00 cr.

