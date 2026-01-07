Ikkis Box Office 1st Tuesday: Agastya Nanda's war drama shows no signs of growth, set for disappointing end

Ikkis collected around Rs. 1 crore to Rs. 1.25 crore on its Day 5, bringing its running cume over the Rs. 20 crore net mark. The movie witnessed no signs of growth on its first discounted Tuesday, when the ticket prices were subsidized to affordable rates. Even if it had, that would have hardly mattered as the fate of the film was sealed on the weekend itself. Now, it is headed to sum up Rs. 21-22 crore in the first week, which would be a disappointing figure since the cost is on a much higher side.

Based on its current trends, the movie will be out of cinemas next week, thanks to poor collections with ordinary trends. In fact, the movie will have a hard time reaching its final cume near to Rs. 30 crore mark.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the military drama opened to mixed reviews along with criticism of its narrative, which eventually dented its overall box office potential. Moreover, there have been some external factors too, pumping its opening day figure. Had the movie recorded better trends and word-of-mouth, it would have had a chance in the long run.

The first film of the year hasn’t done well, but then there used to be a belief in the industry that the first release of the year does not work. That, of course, is merely a superstition and not the reason why this film, or others in the past, failed to succeed. Nevertheless, Ikkis now joins that list.

The Box Office Collections of Ikkis in India are as follows:

Day Nett Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1-1.25 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 20.00 cr. (est.)

