Ikkis Box Office 1st Wednesday: Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia starrer continues dull run, nets Rs 80 lakh on Day 7

Ikkis slipped to another low on Wednesday as the movie added just Rs. 80 crore to the tally, registering a drop over already poor trends. The running cume of Ikkis has reached Rs. 20.80 crore net at the Indian box office in 7 days. The movie will wind its extended opening week in the vicinity of Rs. 21.50 crore to Rs. 22 crore.

Based on its current trends, the Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia starrer movie will be out of cinemas next week, thanks to poor collections with ordinary trends. In fact, the movie will have a hard time reaching its final cume near to Rs. 30 crore mark.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the military drama failed to impress the audience, which is why it witnessed a sharp decline in its collections from the second day onwards. Even its first-day figure was pumped by external factors, though it was not done as blatantly as other recent releases. Had the movie opened to superlative word-of-mouth, it would have stood a chance of making a respectable total. Sadly, the movie has already sealed its fate, which is not favourable.

The first film of the year hasn’t done well, but then there used to be a belief in the industry that the first release of the year does not work. That, of course, is merely a superstition and not the reason why this film, or others in the past, failed to succeed. Nevertheless, Ikkis now joins that list.

The Box Office Collections of Ikkis in India are as follows:

Day Nett Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Wednesday Rs. 0.80 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 20.80 cr. (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

