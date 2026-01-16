Ikkis Box Office Collections: Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia's military drama turns flop, makes just Rs 4.5 crore in 2nd Week

Ikkis wrapped its second week, minting Rs. 4.50 crore after collecting Rs. 21.50 crore in the first week. It dropped by a sharp 80 per cent in the second week, which sealed its fate at the box office. The military drama, starring Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others, couldn't impress the audience much, which is why it hasn't seen any sort of growth so far.

The movie had a decent opening, but it couldn't hold on and lost the momentum very soon. The running cume of Ikkis has reached Rs. 26 crore net in its two weeks of run. Ikkis is almost out of the screens now, with the release of new titles this weekend- Happy Patel, One Two Cha Cha, Rahu Ketu, and others. Had the movie opened to superlative word-of-mouth, it would have stood a chance of making a respectable total.

There used to be a belief in the industry that the first film of the year doesn't work. The belief continues with Ikkis, too, as the 2026's first release failed to perform at the box office. That, of course, is merely a superstition and not the reason why this film, or others in the past, failed to succeed.

One of the major reasons why the Sriram Raghavan directorial flopped at the box office is mixed-bag reactions and criticism regarding its narrative against the rival country. Though a section enjoyed the film, a lot of people ditched it on ideological grounds. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs during its OTT release.

The Box Office Collections of Ikkis in India are as follows:

Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 21.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 4.50 crore Total Rs. 26 crore net

