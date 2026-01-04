Ikkis Box Office Collections: Agastya Nanda starrer finds it tough to grow on Saturday, nets Rs. 13 crore in 3 days

Ikkis failed to show the required surge in business on Saturday as it could muster only 30 per cent growth. The film collected Rs. 4 crore nett approx on its third day, which takes its running total to Rs. 13 crore nett approx. The four-day extended first weekend is headed for Rs. 17 crore nett or so. These numbers are frankly not bad for the cast involved, but the costs are way too high, and they needed far bigger numbers than the film has had so far. More importantly, the trend is quite ordinary, and this type of film can’t go much further without the trend on its side.

The film had a decent first day, of course, with some external help. There was a sense of optimism, as this was a film devoid of commercial elements, so released with little expectations, but it managed to get a start. The drop on the second day saw optimism erode. Still, the hope was for Saturday to match its opening day numbers, and that would have given it a better weekend total, also a chance to sustain beyond the weekend. This muted growth on Saturday has pretty much sealed its fate.

The first film of the year hasn’t done well, but then there used to be a belief in the industry that the first release of the year does not work. That, of course, is merely a superstition and not the reason why this film, or others in the past, failed to succeed. Nevertheless, Ikkis now joins that list.

The Box Office Collections of Ikkis at the Indian box office are as follows:

Day Nett Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 13.00 cr.

