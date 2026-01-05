Ikkis Box Office Collection: Agastya Nanda starrer has a poor first weekend, nets Rs 18 crore in 4 days

Ikkis collected Rs. 4.50 crore nett approx on Sunday, which takes its four-day extended first weekend to Rs. 17.75 crore nett approx. These numbers are frankly not that bad for the cast involved and the type of film it is, but the costs are way too high, and they needed far bigger numbers than the film has had so far.

More worryingly, the film had an ordinary trend throughout the weekend, showing a big drop on Friday from its holiday opening day and then failing to make the required gains on Saturday and Sunday. This type of film can’t go much further without the trend on its side. There will be a drop in business today. It will be lights out for the film after the first week, as it will lose most of its showcasing to new releases.

The film had a decent first day, of course, with some external help. There was a sense of optimism, as this was a film devoid of commercial elements, so released with little expectations, but it managed to get a start. However, the drop on the second day saw optimism erode away. Still, the hope was for Saturday to match its opening day numbers, and that would have given it a better weekend total, also a chance to sustain beyond the weekend. But that wasn’t to be, and it sealed its fate.

The first film of the year hasn’t done well, but then there used to be a belief in the industry that the first release of the year does not work. That, of course, is merely a superstition and not the reason why this film, or others in the past, failed to succeed. Nevertheless, Ikkis now joins that list.

The Box Office Collections of Ikkis in India are as follows:

Day Nett Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 17.75 cr.

