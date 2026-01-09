Ikkis Box Office Extended Opening Week: Agastya Nanda's military drama seals fate, hits POOR Rs 21.50 crore in 8 days

Ikkis remained flat on Thursday, adding another Rs. 80 lakh to the tally. The military drama, starring Agastya Nanda, Simar Bhatia, Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and others, wrapped its opening week on a disappointing note, making a sum of just Rs. 21.60 crore net at the Indian box office. The movie, helmed by Sriram Raghavan, couldn't impress the audience much, which is why it didn't see any sort of growth in its opening week.

Though these collections are not that bad for a newcomer starrer, these are baffling when its production cost and other expenses are considered. Looking at its current trends, the Agastya Nanda movie will find it difficult to even reach the Rs. 30 crore net mark in its lifetime run. Had the movie opened to superlative word-of-mouth, it would have stood a chance of making a respectable total. Sadly, Ikkis has already sealed its fate, which is not favourable.

Ikkis, the first film of the year, failed at the box office, but then there used to be a belief in the industry that the first release of the year does not work. That, of course, is merely a superstition and not the reason why this film, or others in the past, failed to succeed. Nevertheless, Ikkis now joins that list.

The Box Office Collections of Ikkis in India are as follows:

Day Nett Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 4.50 cr. Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 1.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 0.80 cr. Thursday Rs. 0.80 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 21.60 cr. (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

