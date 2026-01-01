Ikkis Final Advance Booking: Agastya Nanda, Sriram Raghavan's film sells 35,000 tickets in National Chains, targets Rs 5 crore start

Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda, late Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and debutante Simar Bhatia, is finally hitting the big screens in a couple of hours. The biographical drama of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC, directed by critically acclaimed Sriram Raghavan, has recorded good pre-sales for the opening day. As per estimates, Ikkis sold around 35,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for Day 1, which coincided with the New Year 2026.

This is an impressive advance considering the new faces of Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. It is better than many star-led movies like Son of Sardaar 2, Kesari Chapter 2, Param Sundari, De De Pyaar De 2 and others. When compared to the holdover releases, Ikkis managed to match shoulders with Avatar: Fire and Ash, which also recorded quite similar pre-sales in the national chains for New Year's Day.

Based on its pre-bookings, the movie has a good potential of hitting over Rs. 5 crore on its opening day, depending on how the movie receives spot-bookings and walk-in audience. Moreover, word-of-mouth will play a key role in determining how well the movie can show its legs at the box office. If the movie manages to record a Rs. 5 crore plus Day 1, it will be an encouraging opening, which will set its base for a long run.

Surprisingly, the movie has a good showcasing in the opening week, which is a positive sign for its box office run. However, it will still have to face the wave of Dhurandhar, which is showing no signs of slowing down. Let's see if Ikkis can withstand the Ranveer Singh film.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Sarvam Maya Kerala Box Office Day 7: Nivin Pauly's film continues its superb run, crosses Rs 30 crore mark on New Year's eve