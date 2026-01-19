Ikkis Lifetime Worldwide Box Office Collections: Agastya Nanda starrer FLOPS with Rs 33 crore

Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda in the lead role, wrapped its entire theatrical run at the box office. The movie could collect a mere Rs. 33 crore gross globally. Most of its earnings came from the domestic markets alone, while overseas markets remained mute.

The movie grossed around Rs. 31.20 crore (Rs. 26 crore net) in India. It collected around Rs. 21.50 crore in its opening week. It further dropped drastically in the second week, when it added a poor Rs. 4.50 crore to the tally. The international markets contributed a sum of just Rs. 2.50 crore (USD 275K) to the whole tally.

The movie had a decent opening, but it couldn't hold on and lost its momentum very soon. Had the movie opened to superlative word-of-mouth, it would have a chance of making a respectable total.

Released on January 1st, 2026, Ikkis turned out to be the year's first flop. There used to be a belief in the industry that the first film of the year doesn't work. The belief continues with Ikkis, too. That, of course, is merely a superstition and not the reason why this film, or others in the past, failed to succeed.

One of the major reasons why the Sriram Raghavan directorial flopped at the box office is mixed-bag reactions and criticism regarding its narrative. Though a section enjoyed the film, a lot of people ditched it on ideological grounds. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs during its OTT release.

Final Box Office Collections of Ikkis are as follows:

DAY BOX OFFICE Week 1 Rs. 21.50 cr. Week 2 Rs. 4.50 cr. Total: 26 crore net (Rs. 31.20 crore gross) Overseas Rs. 2.50 crore (USD 275K) Worldwide Rs. 33.70 crore gross

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

