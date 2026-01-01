Ikkis Opening Day Box Office: Agastya Nanda & Dharmendra starrer opens well, nets Rs 6.50 crore on New Year

Ikkis is estimated to collect around Rs. 6.50 crore net on its opening day. The Agastya Nanda film benefited from the New Year holiday. It is indeed a good start considering the lead’s first theatrical venture. Whenever a film opens better than expected these days, there are always murmurs of external factors aiding the numbers, and that could well be the case here, too. However, it is not as blatant or on the face as it was with Dhurandhar and Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which got caught.

Besides Agastya Nanda, Ikkis also marks the acting debut of Simar Bhatia, Akshay Kumar's niece. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the military drama received positive reviews from audiences and critics. That means the movie has a strong chance of achieving a superb run at the box office.

Now, all it needs is an upward trend over the weekend, followed by a firm hold on weekdays. If the biographical drama of the Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal PVC manages to hold well further, it will emerge as the first success of 2026.

Ikkis is the final film featuring the legendary Dharmendra Deol, who passed away last year. While that sentiment may also be contributing to the opening, it would be fitting to see the legend, probably the actor with the most HITs in Indian cinema, sign off with a HIT or better.

Box Office collections of Ikkis at the Indian box office:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 6.50 crore Total Rs. 6.50 crore (est.)

For the unversed, the Maddock Films’ production venture was earlier slated to release on December 25, 2025. However, it was advanced by one week to avoid a clash with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which is still performing well at the box office. The decision proved fruitful, given the opening-day figure.

