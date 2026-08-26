Insidious Out Of The Further India Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film collects Rs 1.75 crore on discounted Tuesday, crosses Rs 15 crore mark

Horror film Insidious collected Rs. 1.75 crore on its 1st Tuesday, registering a 40 per cent spike from the previous day. The running cume of Insidious reached Rs. 15.25 crore gross in 5 days, including previews, at the Indian box office.

The film is expected to see significant drops from today onwards as it will face a major competition from Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown Ups. However, if Insidious manages to sustain well, it might have a chance at the Indian box office. All eyes are now on its trends at the box office.

Hollywood films are doing well in India this year, with several non-franchise standalone films also finding good traction. Insidious is a well-known franchise that might benefit it in the long run. However, what matters the most is its word-of-mouth. If the movie garners positive reception, it can sail through a successful run in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Insidious in India are as follows:

Day Gross Box Office Previews Rs. 0.75 crore Friday Rs. 2.50 crore Saturday Rs. 4.75 crore Sunday Rs. 4.25 crore Monday Rs. 1.25 crore Tuesday Rs. 1.75 crore TOTAL Rs. 15.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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