Insidious Out Of The Further India Opening Weekend Box Office Collections: Hollywood horror film impresses with good hold, grosses Rs 12 crore in 3 days

Insidious: Out of the Further, the 6th installment of the horror franchise, recorded a good opening weekend at the Indian box office. The movie started its journey with Rs. 75 lakh previews. It smashed Rs. 2.50 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs. 4.75 crore on Day 2, and Rs. 4.25 crore on Day 3.

The running cume of Insidious 6 in its opening weekend reached Rs. 12.25 crore gross. That's a good debut at the Indian box office. All eyes are now on its weekday hold. If the movie manages to record a good hold, it might have a chance at the box office. However, the movie will face Toxic next weekend, which might dent its collections further.

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Hollywood films are doing well in India this year, with several non-franchise standalone films also finding good traction. Insidious is a well-known franchise that might benefit it in the long run. However, what matters the most is its word-of-mouth. If the movie garners positive reception, it will sail through a successful run in India.

Day-wise box office collections of Insidious in India are as follows:

Day Gross Box Office Previews Rs. 0.75 crore Friday Rs. 2.50 crore Saturday Rs. 4.75 crore Sunday Rs. 4.25 crore TOTAL Rs. 12.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance booking trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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