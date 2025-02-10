Interstellar Re-Release Day 4 India Box Office: Classic Sci-Fi by Christopher Nolan registers INCREDIBLE Monday hold; Grosses hefty Rs 2 crore

Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar is showing no signs of slowing down at the Indian box office following its re-release on February 7. On February 10, the first weekday since its second debut in the country, the film registered an incredible hold, adding Rs 2 crore to its total.

Despite being a decade-old film that is also available on OTT platforms, the sci-fi epic is proving its staying power in theaters, highlighting audiences' hunger for intellectual productions and grand viewing experience. The film opened to Rs 2.70 crore on Friday and witnessed significant growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 3.80 crore on Saturday and Rs 4 crore on Sunday. Today’s figure indicates a minimal drop, underscoring the sustained demand for Nolan’s masterpiece.

With its total now standing at Rs 12.50 crore, the film is expected to continue its impressive run throughout the week, both on IMAX and standard screens, before it shares the former locations with the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chaava this weekend.

Interstellar, originally released in 2014, remains one of the most celebrated sci-fi offerings of all time. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Michael Caine, and more, the film explores humanity’s chances of survival beyond Earth as the only habitable planet faces environmental collapse. The film takes viewers on a journey through time dilation, black holes, and the fifth dimension via its stunning audio-visual canvas.

The re-release has thrived on positive word of mouth and nostalgia, with fans praising its enduring relevance despite the years since its original release. As the film enters the weekdays, it will be interesting to see how well it holds up. Given the strong momentum so far, Interstellar is poised to post solid numbers before wrapping up its special run.

Interstellar Re-Release India Box Office Collection

Day Box Office Collection in (₹ Crore) Day 1 2.70 Day 2 3.80 Day 3 4.00 Day 4 2.00 Total 12.50

Projections for Interstellar's lifetime India re-release gross currently stand at Rs 30 crore.Will it reach the mark? Only time will tell!