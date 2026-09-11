Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer adds Rs 30 crore in Week 3, grosses Rs 205 crore in 21 days

Irumudi collected Rs. 30 crore in its third week, registering a 55 per cent drop from the second week. The 3-week running cume of the Ravi Teja starrer reached Rs. 205 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie has already emerged as a huge hit at the box office. It is expected to keep gaining traction for a week or two before leaving the cinemas.

The day-wise box office collections for Irumudi in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 107.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 68.00 cr. Week Three Rs. 30.00 cr. Total Rs. 205.00 cr.

Irumudi performed best in its home state, where it fetched around Rs. 185 crore so far. From here on, it needs Rs. 15 crore more to reach the Rs. 200 crore club at the Telugu box office. If it manages to hit this milestone, it will be a feat, as only seven films have ever entered the Rs. 200 crore club in AP/TS.

It will be interesting to see how the Ravi Teja film performs in the fourth and fifth week. A lot will depend on its OTT premiere too. If the film opts for a 4-week OTT window like a usual South film, it might struggle in the fifth week.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 185.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 86.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 25.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 73.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 15.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 5.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 205.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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