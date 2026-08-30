Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer continues its sensational march at the box office, tops Rs. 150 Cr worldwide

The Ravi Teja starrer Irumudi continues its sensational march at the box office, delivering another outstanding day at the Telugu box office. The film collected Rs. 14.50 crore on its 2nd Saturday in India, taking its running total to over Rs. 134 crore. With over USD 2 million from the overseas market, the worldwide box office gross stands at around Rs. 153 crore approx.

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In the Telugu states, the daily collections of Irumudi are amongst the all-time highest ever. The 2nd Friday was the 2nd highest of all time, just slightly behind RRR in terms of gross, while being ahead in terms of admissions. For 2nd Saturday, it came third after RRR (Rs. 28.25 crore) and Pushpa 2 (Rs. 15.50 crore), with Rs. 13 crore approx. Unlike those two films, Irumudi isn’t a solo release, with showcasing and ticket prices being well short, which meant there was little scope to grow from its already outstanding Friday.

The Telugu states have reached Rs. 120 crore in nine days and will likely be around Rs. 135 crore at EOD today. From there, it shall cross the Rs. 150 crore mark before the end of this week and then it's a countdown to the Rs. 200 crore mark, which should happen sometime in the fourth week. Within the Telugu states, the film could hit Rs. 100 crore mark in Nizam. Ravi Teja, holds the Nizam distributor rights as his remuneration. Which means he could be taking home Rs. 50 crore plus, as against his usual Rs. 7-8 crore fee.

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The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 120.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 58.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 15.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 45.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 10.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 134.00 cr. United States USD 1,550,000 Rest of World USD 500,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,050,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 153.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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