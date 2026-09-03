Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer continues STRONG hold on 2nd Wednesday, grosses Rs 170 crore in India

Irumudi collected Rs. 5.25 crore on its second Wednesday, registering a 20 per cent dip from the previous day. The Ravi Teja starrer took its running cume to Rs. 170 crore gross mark at the Indian box office, of which Rs. 107 crore came in the first week. The movie is expected to close its two-week theatrical run around the Rs. 175 crore mark.

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The business is now settling down, with weekdays easing off 20-25 per cent in the Telugu states. This is normal at the level of business the film is operating, just that normally it happens in the first week, while here it's in the 2nd week, because in the first week the film was actually going UP given capacity constraints.

Many centres, where the film was removed on Wednesday due to the release of Toxic, were back on Monday and back to collecting strongly.

Day-wise box office collections of Irumudi are as follows:

Week/Day Box Office Week 1 Rs. 107.00 crore 2nd Friday Rs. 12.00 crore 2nd Saturday Rs. 14.25 crore 2nd Sunday Rs. 17.00 crore 2nd Monday Rs. 7.75 crore 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.75 crore 2nd Wednesday Rs. 5.25 crore Total Rs. 170.00 crore

Directed by Shiv Nirvana, the movie performed best in its home state, where it topped the Rs. 150 crore mark, with Nizam contributing the most at Rs. 74 crore. The film will benefit from the Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi holiday period over the next two weeks. There is no significant competition either.

Based on current trends, the Ravi Teja starrer remains on course to hit Rs. 200 cr final in the Telugu states. The movie has already emerged as a big success at the box office. It will be interesting to see where it finally closes its worldwide cume.

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The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 153.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 74.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 20.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 59.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 12.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 170.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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