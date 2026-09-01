Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer delivers a phenomenal 2nd Monday, APTS heads for Rs. 200 Cr plus

Irumudi had a sensational 2nd Monday at the Telugu box office, with the film showcasing exceptional staying power. The film grossed Rs. 8 crore approx yesterday, of which Rs. 7.50 crore approx came from the Telugu states. The 2nd Monday business was on par with Thursday last week, which is a phenomenal hold. The 2nd Monday numbers are the 5th highest of all time in Telugu states, behind Salaar (Rs. 11 crore), Baahubali 2 (Rs. 10.50 crore), RRR (Rs. 9.75 crore) and AVPL (Rs. 9 crore).

The eleven-day running total has now reached Rs. 158 crore approx, with APTS contributing Rs. 142 crore approx. The twin states will hit the Rs. 150 crore mark tomorrow and then cruise towards the Rs. 200 crore mark, which now feels like a cakewalk. The strong momentum aside, the film will benefit from the Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi holiday period over the next two weeks. There is no significant competition either. Toxic's rejection has effectively turned the release window into a goldmine, and with extraordinary word of mouth, Irumudi is in the perfect position to capitalise. Many centres, where the film was removed on Wednesday due to the release of Toxic, were back on Monday and back to collecting strongly.

The performance is strong in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, with both states looking to gross over Rs. 100 crore each. What’s remarkable is that these grosses are coming at low ticket prices, without any hikes. It may be these low ticket prices that have led this film to become a movement, with collections coming strong in smaller centres as well.

In Nizam, lately Hyderabad city has become super dominant, making up even 75-80 per cent of total circuit collections. This ratio used to be closer to 50:50 back in the early 2010s, but A) the growth of Hyderabad centre and B) a sudden steep hike in ticket prices have eroded the theatrical base in the districts of Nizam. That isn’t the case here, though, with Irumudi collecting superbly in the districts. The way the film is going, it could surpass the footfalls of RRR in the Nizam districts. There might be a shot at overall circuit numbers, but the city will likely fall short.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 142.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 69.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 18.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 54.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 11.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 158.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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