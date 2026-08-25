Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer has a phenomenal Monday hold in India, Gross Rs. 72 Cr in 4 days

Irumudi registered a phenomenal hold at the Telugu box office on its first Monday, grossing Rs. 15 crore approx in India on its fourth day. That is a drop of just 12 per cent from its holiday-boosted opening day, effectively making Monday higher in real terms. The hold was even more impressive in the Telugu states, where collections declined by only 8 per cent, with Nizam matching its opening day numbers.

The four-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 72 crore approx, of which Rs. 63 crore approx is from the Telugu states. The Monday grosses rank among the biggest ever in the Telugu states, trailing mega-blockbusters like Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD by just around 20 per cent. It is worth noting that these numbers have come despite very low ticket prices, meaning the footfalls are actually ahead of Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD, and closer to RRR, which grossed Rs. 26 crore on its first Monday.

The exceptional Monday hold bodes well for the long-run prospects. The film will be facing a hurdle of competition from Toxic this Wednesday, but given the overwhelmingly positive audience reception, it should hold its ground and recover any lost business over the coming weeks as it inevitably regains the lost screens. At this stage, the film appears to be cruising towards a Rs. 150 crore plus finish in the Telugu states, with even the Rs. 200 crore mark looking like a realistic possibility if it sustains its momentum.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 63.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 30.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 9.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 23.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 6.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 2.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 72.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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