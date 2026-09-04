Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer has a stellar 2nd week, Earns Rs. 175 Cr in India, Set to hit Rs. 200 Cr worldwide today

Telugu film Irumudi grossed Rs. 4.50 crore approx on its 2nd Thursday at the Indian box office, and with that, it closed its 2nd week at Rs. 68 crore approx. That marks a 36 per cent drop from its first week, which is a stellar hold, particularly for a Telugu film, which tends to be frontloaded. The cumulative box office gross of the film after two weeks in release stands at Rs. 175 crore approx.

Additionally, the film has grossed USD 2.25 million / Rs. 21 crore overseas, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 196 crore. It will be hitting the Rs. 200 crore milestone today.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Irumudi in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 106.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 12.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 14.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 17.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 8.00 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 6.75 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 5.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 4.50 cr. Total Rs. 174.75 cr.

The film is poised to cross the Rs. 200 crore gross mark in India, likely within the third week. In the home territory of APTS, the film has grossed Rs. 157 crore approx, featuring among the top fifteen grossers of all time. The second week in the twin states amounted to Rs. 62 crore approx, coming in fifth highest of all time, just short of Rs. 62.50 crore of Pushpa 2. The weekdays saw business stabilising a bit, with collections easing off by 15-25 per cent each day. Still, the film has a free run ahead of it and remains on course to top the Rs. 200 crore mark, which only seven films have done to date. What’s remarkable is the fact that the film will be doing it with ticket prices a lot lower than those seven.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 157.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 76.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 20.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 60.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 12.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 174.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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