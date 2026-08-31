Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer has an outstanding 2nd weekend, Tops Rs. 150 Cr in India

Irumudi had an outstanding 2nd weekend at the Telugu box office, collecting Rs. 43 crore approx in India. The drop from its opening weekend was just 25 per cent, which is a remarkable hold for a Telugu film. This brings its ten-day running total to Rs. 150 crore approx. Add to that USD 2.20 million / Rs. 21 crore approx from overseas, the worldwide box office gross of the Ravi Teja starrer amounts to Rs. 171 crore approx.

Almost all of the collections are coming from the Telugu states, where the film scored the fourth-highest second weekend of all time (actually third; Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had Day 6-8 as its second weekend). The drop from the first weekend was a mind-boggling 20 per cent. To think of it, the film could have done even more but faced a screen crunch because of the release of Toxic, which took a huge chunk of showcasing. Otherwise, it could have matched or maybe even exceeded its opening weekend.

The Telugu states have reached Rs. 134 crore in ten days. From here, it shall cross the Rs. 150 crore mark before the end of this week and then it's a countdown to the Rs. 200 crore mark, which should happen sometime in the fourth week. Within the Telugu states, the film could hit the Rs. 100 crore mark in Nizam. Ravi Teja holds the Nizam distributor rights as his remuneration. Which means he could be taking home Rs. 50 crore plus, as against his usual Rs. 7-8 crore fee.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 134.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 66.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 17.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 51.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 11.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 150.00 cr. North America USD 1,625,000 Rest of World USD 575,000 OVERSEAS USD 2,200,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 171.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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