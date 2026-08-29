Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer has an OUTSTANDING 2nd Friday, Beats Pushpa 2, Kalki and Baahubali in APTS

Irumudi has an outstanding 2nd Friday at the Indian box office, with the film collecting Rs. 12.50 crore approx. That marks a 40 per cent growth over the previous day and just a 27 per cent drop from its opening Friday last week. The eight-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 120 crore approx, with the film targeting to reach the Rs. 150 crore mark by Sunday.

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In the Telugu states, the film grossed Rs. 11.50 crore approx yesterday, which ranks as the second-highest 2nd Friday of all time, trailing just behind RRR, which collected Rs. 14.50 crore, and ahead of films like Pushpa 2 and Kalki 2898 AD. Notably, Irumudi has much lower ticket prices than all three of these, meaning the footfalls are even better relatively speaking. The film has grossed over Rs. 100 crore in the twin states so far, and this 2nd Friday has made reaching Rs. 200 crore in the full run a very realistic target. In fact, with the trajectory it has had so far, it could aim for even more.

Irumudi is a BLOCKBUSTER, on its way to being a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER. If it ends up hitting the higher end of expectations or more, may be ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER could be thrown up in the mix.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

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Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 107.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 51.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 14.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 41.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 9.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 120.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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