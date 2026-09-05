Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja starrer scores 2nd biggest 3rd Friday in APTS, Tops Rs. 200 Cr worldwide

Telugu film Irumudi kicked off its 3rd week, collecting Rs. 6.25-6.50 crore approx at the Indian box office. Almost all of that came from the Telugu states of APTS, where it grossed Rs. 6 crore approx. These numbers rank as the 2nd highest ever for any film in the twin states on the 3rd Friday, trailing just Rs. 7.50 crore of Hanu-Man on Republic Day and surpassing Rs. 5.50 crore of Baahubali: The Conclusion. It was a holiday for Janmashtami, which led to this record; without that as well, the film would have ranked amongst the top three of all time.

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The 15-day running total for the Ravi Teja starrer stands at Rs. 181.50 crore approx, of which Rs. 164 crore approx has come from the Telugu states. Add to that Rs. 22 crore approx from overseas markets, the film crossed the Rs. 200 crore milestone worldwide yesterday.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Irumudi in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 107.00 cr. Week Two Rs. 68.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 6.50 cr. Total Rs. 181.50 cr.

Irumudi is poised to cross the Rs. 200 crore mark in India before the end of this week. It remains on course to do so in the Telugu states as well, though it is no longer a sure thing as it seemed last weekend. Till now, only seven films have managed to gross Rs. 200 crore or more in APTS, and almost all of them, except Baahubali 2, did so with hiked ticket rates. Even Baahubali 2 had hiked ticket rates in Andhra Pradesh, but those 2017 hiked rates are now on par with what the non-hiked rates are today. Irumudi, if and when hit that milestone, will be doing so without hiked ticket rates, meaning its footfalls will be higher than many of those other Rs. 200 crore grosser films.

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The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 163.75 cr. Nizam Rs. 78.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 21.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 64.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 13.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 181.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.