Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja's BLOCKBUSTER earns Rs. 125 Cr worldwide in first week

Telugu film Irumudi had a fantastic first week at the Indian box office, with an extraordinary trend. The film grossed Rs. 9.25 crore approx on Thursday, closing its first week at Rs. 108.25 crore approx. The film has grossed another USD 1.80 million / Rs. 17 crore approx overseas, giving it a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 125 crore approx.

In the Telugu states, the film is on a phenomenal run. The film grossed Rs. 8.50 crore approx yesterday in the twin states, which is on par with Rs. 8.50 crore which Pushpa 2 did. This is despite the film losing a lot of its showcasing due to the release of Toxic and having a lot lower ticket prices. Fortunately for the film, Toxic hasn’t been received well, and the film is going to get back its lost showcasing a lot sooner than expected, possibly over the weekend itself. There was some showcasing correction in Nizam yesterday itself, with more to come over the weekend, while Andhra Pradesh will probably get there by Sunday or Monday.

The way the film is going, it is set for a huge run in APTS. It will be crossing the Rs. 100 crore mark today and then by the end of the weekend, will likely be sitting at over the Rs. 125 crore mark. From there, crossing the Rs. 150 crore or even Rs. 175 crore mark should be a cakewalk. It has shot at hitting the Rs. 200 crore mark as well, which will be a phenomenal outcome for this film. Irumudi is a BLOCKBUSTER, on its way to being a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER. If it ends up hitting the higher end of expectations or more, may be ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER could be thrown up in the mix.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 96.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 45.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 14.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 36.50 cr. Karnataka Rs. 8.50 cr. Rest of India Rs. 3.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 108.25 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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