Irumudi Box Office Collections: Ravi Teja's film maintains strong hold on 2nd Tuesday, grosses Rs 165 crore in 12 days

Irumudi maintained a strong hold at the box office on its second Tuesday. It collected Rs. 6.75 crore, of which Rs. 6 crore came only from the Telugu states. The running cume of the Ravi Teja starrer reached Rs. 164.75 crore gross at the Indian box office.

The movie performed best in its home state, where it fetched around Rs. 148.25 crore. It smashed over Rs. 72 crore in Nizam, Rs. 19.75 crore in Ceded, and Rs. 57 crore in Andhra. Irumudi will surpass the Rs. 150 crore mark by EOD today, and then it will march towards the Rs. 200 crore mark.

The strong momentum aside, the film will benefit from the Janmashtami and Ganesh Chaturthi holiday period over the next two weeks. There is no significant competition either. Toxic's rejection has effectively turned the release window into a goldmine, and with extraordinary word of mouth, Irumudi is in the perfect position to capitalise. Many centres, where the film was removed on Wednesday due to the release of Toxic, were back on Monday and back to collecting strongly.

The Territorial Breakdown for Irumudi in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 148.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 72.00 cr. Ceded Rs. 19.25 cr. Andhra Rs. 57.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 12.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 4.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 164.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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